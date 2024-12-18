Fidelity Special Values Results Presentation 2024 by Alex Wright, Portfolio Manager (Video)

In this presentation, Alex Wright, Portfolio Manager of Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV), reviews the past year’s strong performance, with highlights of key contributors and an analysis of underperformers. He also discusses the portfolio’s strategic adjustments and provides a forward-looking perspective on market opportunities, underscoring the enduring appeal of value investing in the UK. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or new to the market, this presentation offers valuable insights into the principles and strategies driving success at Fidelity Special Values.

Fidelity Special Values is an investment trust managed by Alex Wright, focused on delivering long-term capital growth by investing in undervalued companies with strong recovery potential. The trust employs a contrarian investment approach, targeting primarily UK-based equities across a wide range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on mid and small-cap stocks. Established over three decades ago, Fidelity Special Values has consistently outperformed its benchmark, driven by rigorous research and a disciplined value-investing strategy. With a proven track record, the trust offers investors access to a diversified portfolio designed to capitalise on market inefficiencies and deliver sustainable returns over time.