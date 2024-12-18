Follow us on:

Fidelity Special Values Results Presentation 2024 by Alex Wright, Portfolio Manager (Video)

Fidelity Special Values
In this presentation, Alex Wright, Portfolio Manager of Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV), reviews the past year’s strong performance, with highlights of key contributors and an analysis of underperformers. He also discusses the portfolio’s strategic adjustments and provides a forward-looking perspective on market opportunities, underscoring the enduring appeal of value investing in the UK. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or new to the market, this presentation offers valuable insights into the principles and strategies driving success at Fidelity Special Values.

Fidelity Special Values is an investment trust managed by Alex Wright, focused on delivering long-term capital growth by investing in undervalued companies with strong recovery potential. The trust employs a contrarian investment approach, targeting primarily UK-based equities across a wide range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on mid and small-cap stocks. Established over three decades ago, Fidelity Special Values has consistently outperformed its benchmark, driven by rigorous research and a disciplined value-investing strategy. With a proven track record, the trust offers investors access to a diversified portfolio designed to capitalise on market inefficiencies and deliver sustainable returns over time.

Latest Company News

Fidelity

How to Seize Opportunities in the UK Stock Market in 2025

Alex Wright shares his 2025 outlook for UK equities, highlighting opportunities and strategies amid market volatility and contrasting valuations.

Fidelity Special Values: PE firms and overseas corporates ‘biggest bidders in UK’

Fidelity Special Values PLC reports September 2024 updates, highlighting UK equities' resilience amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.
funds news

Investment trust and funds latest news LON:FSV, RECI, JEDT, FAS, DIVI

Explore strategic insights from top funds like Fidelity Special Values and JPMorgan European Discovery, highlighting real estate credit and Asian markets.
Fidelity

Kepler Research on Fidelity Special Values, November 2024

Explore how Alex Wright's contrarian strategy with Fidelity Special Values has consistently outperformed benchmarks, celebrating 30 years of success.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values plc Outperforms UK Market, Offers Compelling Value in UK Equities

Fidelity Special Values plc thrives by identifying undervalued UK stocks, offering returns over four times higher than the FTSE All Share Index.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values sees spike in M&A activity as UK attractiveness grows (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) reports its September 2024 factsheet, highlighting UK equities' performance amidst economic shifts and M&A activity.

