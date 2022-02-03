Fidelity Japan Trust: Recent performance into perspective

As we outlined in our initiation, Fidelity Japan Trust plc (LON:FJV) has a long-term track record of outperforming UK markets, UK-listed competition, UK open-ended peers and Japanese benchmarks. The main drivers are structural, including its investment processes, flexible mandate and active management. However, as we noted in the initiation, FJV can see temporary periods of underperformance when its investment approach is out of favour. During the current manager’s mandate, these episodes, typically, have been around a quarter, and, immediately after, there has been significant outperformance. We put FJV’s recent performance into this historical perspective.

Long-term outperformance: Since the manager’s appointment in September 2015, FJV’s total share price return has been broadly double that of benchmarks/peers. Importantly, this has been delivered by sustainable market drivers and company-specific factors, such as its investment process and mandate.

