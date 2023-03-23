Fidelity China Special Situations: If you like China, why invest via FCSS?

Our recent notes explored why investor concerns over the whole Chinese market appeared overdone. With the recent rise in these markets, it appears that these disquiets have moderated. Accordingly, in this note, we consider why investors, having decided that they like China, would choose Fidelity China Special Situations plc (LON:FCSS) as their investment vehicle. We note that i) it has delivered superior returns, ii) Fidelity’s processes and infrastructure are the drivers to this outperformance, iii) it is a large, liquid closed-ended vehicle, offering whole market exposure, iv) it has falling, variable and relatively low fees, and v) it has delivered rising dividends over a decade. We have increased our FY’23-24 NAV estimates by ca.20p to reflect the recent strong performance.

Further regulation in China is a risk, but the Trust’s exposure appears limited. Geopolitics may affect sentiment, but they are domestically focused. Sentiment can go against their investment style. The economic outlook remains uncertain, as is the policy response to it. Returns may be expected to be volatile. Investment summary: In general, Fidelity China Special Situations invests in the huge opportunities from New China, with growth in the middle classes, and supportive government policies towards domestic demand and innovation, expected to underpin attractive GDP growth. Fidelity’s stock-picking, gearing, being able to make illiquid investments and the compounding benefits from investment outperformance have seen total share returns more than 2.5x those of listed peers over 10 years. There are risks from further regulations, but these may also create opportunities. Investor appetite for FCSS’s style may vary, and investors should expect volatile returns. As noted, the share price is at an 11% discount to NAV.