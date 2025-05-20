Follow us on:

China stocks climb on surprise rate cut

Fidelity China Special Situations

Chinese stocks advanced on Monday following a surprise move by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to cut a key short-term lending rate, signalling the central bank’s intent to support growth amid recent economic headwinds. The PBOC trimmed the seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points, reducing it from 1.8% to 1.7%, injecting both liquidity and confidence into the market at a time when investors have been watching policy developments closely for signs of stimulus.

This unexpected monetary easing marked the first rate cut since August 2023 and came just ahead of the central bank’s decision on the one-year Loan Prime Rate, due Tuesday. The move was interpreted by markets as a clear indication that Beijing is committed to bolstering domestic demand and stabilising financial conditions, particularly in the face of ongoing pressures in the property sector and weak consumer sentiment.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.54% to close at 3,171.15, while the Shenzhen Component Index climbed 0.85% to finish at 9,699.81. Gains were driven by sectors that typically benefit from lower interest rates, including property, consumer, and tech-linked shares, reflecting renewed investor appetite for risk assets in the wake of the policy shift.

For investors, the rate cut reinforces a broader narrative that Chinese authorities are stepping up support for the world’s second-largest economy. With April’s data showing a slowdown in industrial output and retail sales, and continued softness in real estate investment, the timing of this policy adjustment underscores the government’s proactive approach to economic management.

This rate action also supports broader global market stability, particularly for investors with emerging market exposure. Lower rates in China can potentially ease financing conditions across Asia and support capital inflows into risk assets. As China remains a pivotal player in global supply chains and consumption trends, stronger policy engagement may act as a stabiliser for both domestic and international investor sentiment.

While the road to a full recovery remains complex, with structural challenges still in play, today’s developments mark a significant turning point in policy tone. For investors tracking macroeconomic inflection points, this could represent the early stages of a coordinated stimulus push that reawakens momentum in undervalued Chinese assets.

China watchers will now turn their attention to further policy announcements, particularly regarding longer-term lending rates and fiscal measures. The effectiveness of these moves in translating to real economic activity will be key, but the signal has been sent, Beijing is not standing still.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

