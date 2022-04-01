Twitter
Ferro-Alloy Resources appoints William Callewaert as Chief Financial Officer

Boardroom

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR), the vanadium producer and developer of the large Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan, has announced the appointment of William Callewaert as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. 

Mr. Callewaert is an experienced finance professional, FCA qualified and a chartered accountant (ICAEW) with over 20 years’ experience working across audit and advisory services both in the UK and offshore. He also holds an honours degree in Law from Durham University. 

Mr. Callewaert started his career at leading tax, accounting and business advisory firm, Blick Rothenberg before periods at Grant Thornton and KPMG and most recently spending several years as Director at BDO in Guernsey.

Mr Callewaert will be based in Guernsey and will be joining the Ferro-Alloy Board of Directors with immediate effect.  He does not currently hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

William Callewaert, CFO, commented: “I am delighted to be joining the Group and excited by the opportunities ahead. FAR’s Balasausqandiq project has the potential to become a long-life, low cost producer of vanadium globally, in a world that needs more vanadium to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. I look forward to working with Nick and his colleagues at Ferro-Alloy as we develop this globally valuable asset.”

Nick Bridgen, Ferro-Alloy Resources CEO, commented “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Will as our new Chief Financial Officer and we look forward to benefitting from his extensive experience and relationships. We are confident he will be a very valuable addition to the FAR senior management team as we further develop our current vanadium processing operation, and going forward the high grade Balasausqandiq vanadium project.”

