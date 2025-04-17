Vanadium enabling innovation in industry and energy

Follow us on:

Vanadium is a versatile transition metal with a range of valuable industrial and technological applications. Known for its strength, durability and resistance to corrosion, vanadium plays a crucial role across sectors including steelmaking, energy storage and aerospace.

One of the most significant uses of vanadium is in the production of high-strength steel alloys. When added to steel, even in small quantities, vanadium improves hardness, wear resistance and tensile strength. This makes it especially valuable in construction, automotive manufacturing and the development of tools and machinery. Vanadium-alloyed steel is widely used in bridges, pipelines, skyscrapers and rebar due to its ability to withstand stress and reduce material fatigue.

In the energy sector, vanadium is gaining increasing attention for its role in battery technology, particularly in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs). These batteries are well-suited for large-scale energy storage applications due to their long cycle life, scalability and safety profile. As the global transition to renewable energy accelerates, the demand for reliable and sustainable storage solutions is rising. Vanadium’s unique chemistry allows VRFBs to store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind, supporting grid stability and efficiency.

Aerospace and aviation industries also benefit from vanadium’s properties. Titanium-vanadium alloys are used in jet engines and airframes due to their lightweight nature and high temperature resistance. This not only enhances performance but also contributes to fuel efficiency in modern aircraft.

Vanadium compounds are further used in chemical processes, including as catalysts in the production of sulphuric acid and in ceramics, pigments and glass coatings. Emerging research is exploring vanadium’s potential in health supplements and diabetes treatment, though these uses are still under investigation and not yet widely adopted.

As a strategic material, vanadium underpins both traditional industrial applications and innovative energy technologies. Its role in strengthening steel aligns with infrastructure development worldwide, while its growing use in energy storage positions it as a key enabler of the low-carbon transition.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

