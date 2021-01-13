Falanx Group Triarii service expansion to include Microsoft Azure Sentinel

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX), the AIM listed provider of cyber security and strategic intelligence services, has announced a significant expansion of its cyber security service offerings.

In August 2020, Falanx announced the launch of Triarii, its new Managed Detection and Response (“MDR”) service. Triarii uses a combination of both best-of-breed and enterprise-class external components whilst remaining technology-agnostic. This gives the Group the advantage of leveraging the most appropriate technologies to deliver the client solution whilst not being restricted to any one vendor. The initial launch of Triarii has been well received and interest continues to grow at pace. Consequently, our sales pipeline of opportunities continues to strengthen both in quantum and quality.

In line with this technology-agnostic approach, the Board is now pleased to announce that it has successfully piloted its Triarii service on Microsoft’s Azure Sentinel platform. ‘Triarii for Sentinel’ has been developed in collaboration with a strategic Microsoft partner in the UK public sector – where we have already established interest from within their client base. This service allows Falanx to target a major global market segment – those Managed Service Providers (“MSPs”) and their customers that are heavily invested in the Microsoft Azure platform.

Rick Flood, MD Falanx Cyber, said “We are delighted with the way our Triarii platform has developed which has created significant interest and opportunities. Through the addition of Triarii for Sentinel we open up an entirely incremental market opportunity. We are witnessing demand for Triarii services in diverse infrastructures, but it is becoming increasingly clear that, for organisations which have opted for the simplicity of consolidating onto Microsoft or have a broad uptake of Microsoft security tools, Triarii for Sentinel is the right service.”

Falanx Cyber already has several partners who have indicated that both they and their end user customers have a significant focus and investment in Microsoft Azure. The addition of Triarii for Sentinel enables those partners and their customers to fully exploit and benefit from the Microsoft Azure Sentinel capabilities already inbuilt within their infrastructure by adding a proven and trusted Security Operations Centre (SOC) service to manage the output from these tools.