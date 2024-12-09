Follow us on:

F5, Inc. – Consensus 'none' rating and -7.7% Downside Potential

F5, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FFIV) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $285.00 and $180.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $237.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at $257.05 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $232.76 and the 200 day moving average is $196.81. The company has a market cap of 15.07B. The stock price is currently at: $257.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,907,834,882 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.95, revenue per share of $47.96 and a 7.77% return on assets.

F5, Inc. is a multi-cloud application services and security company. The Company is a provider of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions which enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. Its enterprise-grade application services are available as cloud-based, software-as-a-service, and software-only solutions optimized for multi-cloud environments, with modules that can run independently, or as part of an integrated solution on its appliances. The Company’s products and solutions include F5 BIG-IP Software, F5 BIG-IP Systems, F5 BIG-IQ Centralized Management, F5 NGINX Software Solutions, F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP, and F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense, among others. The Company markets and sells its products primarily through multiple indirect sales channels in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

