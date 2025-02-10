Follow us on:

Experian plc 17.9% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Experian plc with ticker (LON:EXPN) now has a potential upside of 17.9% according to Jefferies.

EXPN.L

Jefferies set a target price of 4,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Experian plc share price of 3,901 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 17.9%. Trading has ranged between 3,150 (52 week low) and 4,021 (52 week high) with an average of 2,665,460 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £35,903,499,184.

Experian PLC is a global data and technology company. It helps to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using its combination of data, analytics and software. It also assists various people to realize their financial goals and helps them to save time and money. Its Business-to-Business segment builds and manages large and comprehensive databases, and through software and analytics it supports real-time decision-making. Its Consumer Services segment provides credit education, identity monitoring and fraud prevention services directly to consumers in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Peru, Colombia and India. It operates across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, finance, insurance, and other industry segments. Its Audigent is a data activation and identity platform in the advertising industry.



    Experian Plc deliver another strong quarter of growth in Q3

    Experian plc shows robust Q3 2024 growth, reporting an 8% revenue increase at constant exchange rates, driven by strong North American performance.
    Experian’s Impressive Growth Continues with Strong H1 Performance – Shore Capital Comment

    Experian (LON:EXPN) showcases its strength in data analytics and credit reporting with an impressive 7% revenue growth, setting a strong industry benchmark.

