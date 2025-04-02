Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Eversource Energy (ES): Navigating a 12.51% Upside with a Robust Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

Investors looking to tap into the utilities sector might want to keep a close eye on Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES). With a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, Eversource is a significant player in the regulated electric utilities industry, providing essential services across New England. The company’s extensive operations in electric and natural gas distribution, as well as its regulated water utilities, position it as a cornerstone of energy delivery in the region.

Currently priced at $62.09, Eversource’s stock is presenting itself as an intriguing option for investors. The stock’s 52-week range has seen a low of $55.63 and a high of $68.40, showing resilience in a volatile market. Moreover, with a forward P/E of 12.34, the stock appears attractively valued relative to its earnings potential.

Investors are often drawn to Eversource for its robust dividend yield, which currently stands at an impressive 4.85%. However, the high payout ratio of 125.99% raises questions about sustainability, indicating that the company is paying out more in dividends than it earns, which might concern those focused on long-term dividend stability. Nevertheless, for income-focused investors, this yield is undeniably appealing, especially in a low-interest-rate environment.

The company’s financial performance is highlighted by a revenue growth of 10.30%, showcasing its ability to expand even in challenging economic conditions. Eversource’s EPS of 2.27 and a return on equity of 5.55% further underline its operational efficacy. Despite these strengths, the free cash flow figure of negative $2.37 billion is a critical metric worth monitoring, as it suggests potential pressures on cash reserves and future capital allocation.

Analyst sentiment towards Eversource is mixed but skews positively. Out of the 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 have issued buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. The average target price of $69.86 implies a potential upside of 12.51% from the current level. Given the target price range from $47.00 to $85.00, this potential upside reflects a balanced view of the company’s prospects amid varying market conditions.

On the technical front, Eversource’s stock is showing some promising indicators. The RSI of 55.59 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a neutral ground for potential entry. The MACD of 0.16 and a signal line of 0.10 also indicate a positive momentum, which might entice technical traders looking for upward trends.

Eversource Energy stands out for its diversified operations and a strong presence in essential utility services. While concerns over cash flow and dividend sustainability are valid, the company’s market position and growth prospects offer a compelling case for both income and growth-focused investors. With a strategic focus on energy delivery, Eversource continues to be a key player in the utilities sector, poised for potential gains as market conditions stabilize.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Entergy Corporation (ETR): Navigating High Dividends Amidst Market Challenges

    Broker Ratings

    Exelon Corporation (EXC): A Steady Utility Giant with a Solid Dividend Yield and Promising Analyst Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    CenterPoint Energy (CNP): Navigating Growth in the Utilities Sector with a 10% ROE

    Broker Ratings

    DTE Energy Company (DTE): A Utility Giant with a Solid Dividend Yield and Strategic Growth Prospects

    Broker Ratings

    Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): A Solid Dividend Play in the Regulated Gas Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Edison International (EIX): Exploring a 20% Upside Potential in the Regulated Electric Utility Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.