Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Eversource Energy (ES): A 28.77% Potential Upside with a Compelling Dividend Yield for Investors

Broker Ratings

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES), a titan in the regulated electric utilities sector, is a promising prospect for individual investors seeking stability with a touch of growth potential. Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, and boasting a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, Eversource Energy stands as a pivotal player in the energy distribution landscape across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Despite a modest price decline of 0.02% to $54.25, Eversource is currently trading at the lower end of its 52-week range, which spans from $54.25 to $68.40. This valuation presents an intriguing entry point, especially when paired with the average analyst target price of $69.86, suggesting a significant upside potential of 28.77%.

A deeper dive into the company’s valuation metrics reveals a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78. While several valuation metrics are unavailable, the Forward P/E indicates a relatively favorable valuation, especially when sector peers are considered. Performance-wise, Eversource has demonstrated robust revenue growth at 10.30%. However, the company faces challenges with a negative free cash flow of over $2.37 billion and a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.55%, which investors should weigh carefully.

Eversource’s dividend profile is particularly noteworthy. Offering a dividend yield of 5.16%, this utility giant provides a stable income stream, albeit with a payout ratio of 125.99%. This ratio signals that the company might be paying out more in dividends than it earns, a point of concern for dividend sustainability. Nonetheless, for income-focused investors, the yield remains attractive in the current low-interest-rate environment.

Analyst sentiment towards Eversource Energy is generally positive, with 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and only 2 sell ratings. This consensus underscores confidence in the company’s fundamentals and growth trajectory. The price target range of $47.00 to $85.00 highlights a broad spectrum of opinions, reflecting both the potential risks and rewards of investing in the energy sector, especially as it navigates the transition to sustainable energy sources.

From a technical perspective, Eversource’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $60.52 and $62.01, respectively, both of which are above the current trading price. This technical setup may suggest some short-term bearishness, but with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 52.80, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a balanced market sentiment.

Eversource Energy’s diversified operations across electricity, natural gas, and water distribution provide a robust platform for future growth. While investors should remain vigilant regarding the company’s cash flow situation and payout ratio, the potential upside and substantial dividend yield make Eversource Energy a compelling addition to a diversified portfolio focused on long-term stability and income.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Entergy Corporation (ETR): Exploring a 12.58% Potential Upside in the Utilities Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Dominion Energy, Inc. (D): Exploring a Robust 18.42% Potential Upside in the Utilities Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Edison International (EIX): Unlocking a 34% Potential Upside with a Stable 6.05% Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    DTE Energy Company (DTE): Exploring an 8.84% Potential Upside in the Utilities Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Exploring a Steady Utility Giant with a 7.44% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Exelon Corporation (EXC): Is a 3.53% Dividend Yield Enough to Charge Up Your Portfolio?

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.