European markets carried by global momentum

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Markets across Europe began the week with a modest lift. Global currents, particularly the surge in enthusiasm around artificial intelligence in the United States, have filtered across the Atlantic and nudged European indices higher.

Several of Europe’s industrial champions, including Siemens, Schneider Electric and ABB, advanced as investors positioned around themes of automation, infrastructure renewal and the energy transition.

One of the most striking moves came from Orsted, which surged more than 7% after a United States court ruling cleared the way for its Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

