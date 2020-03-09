Euromoney Institutional Investor acquires 100% of Census Commodity Data

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM), the international information services provider of essential information to global and specialist markets, announces the acquisition of 100% of Census Commodity Data, primarily operating through its brand AgriCensus and serving as a Price Reporting Agency for the global agricultural commodity markets.

Founded in 2017, AgriCensus is a small investment-stage PRA providing over 200 price assessments on the grain, oilseeds and biofuels industries, supplemented by high-quality market news and intelligence.

Fastmarkets investment in technology, systems and people will accelerate the development of AgriCensus’ key industry reference prices into physical and financial benchmarks. Agriculture will be Fastmarkets’ third commodity vertical in addition to its leading market position in forest products and metals.

Raju Daswani, CEO Fastmarkets, said: “Rising population and the resulting increase in food demand is a trend that is expected to be in place for at least the next three decades. Our acquisition of AgriCensus provides us with exposure to this market and establishes an important strategic position for us in agriculture. Through its excellent team and leadership, AgriCensus has started the process to provide much-needed price discovery in these opaque markets. Fastmarkets can now develop this position further by leveraging our established reputation in pricing and providing access to our global PRA infrastructure.”

Euromoney Institutional Investor is a global information services provider of essential information to global and specialist markets. Euromoney provides price discovery, market intelligence and events across our segments. Euromoney is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn