Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ethtry confirms £1m strategic investment from MBS Global Investment

Ethtry plc

Ethtry plc (AQSE:ETHY), the UK-listed company advancing an Ethereum Treasury Policy for its investments in the development and operation of its commercial activities in the battery energy storage sector, has confirmed completion of a strategic investment by MBS Global Investment Co. L.L.C.

Headquartered in Dubai, MBS is the investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, a member of the Qatari ruling family House of Thani. MBS operates across international markets, leveraging its extensive business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) networks, as well as deep relationships with global financial institutions and government bodies.

MBS has invested £1,000,000 for 400,000,000 ordinary shares in Ethtry as part of the subscription announced on 14 October 2025. These funds form part of the received subscription monies announced on 7 November 2025. On completion of its investment in Ethtry, MBS will hold 18.12% of the Company’s issued share capital.

The investment underscores MBS’s mission to invest in visionary ideas and sustainable ventures that deliver financial growth and positive impact. This mission aligns closely with Ethtry’s commitment to innovation, governance, and long-term value creation and underpins the execution of Ethtry’s growth strategy, which focuses on investing in high-potential, technology-driven opportunities supporting the global energy transition and on Ethereum-based treasury management

Oliver Murphy – Executive Director of Ethtry commented:

“We are delighted to welcome MBS Global Investments as a strategic investor. Ethtry’s backing from MBS, the investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani provides significant credibility and reinforces the international confidence in Ethtry’s strategy and vision.” 

Nadeem Hussain, CEO of MBS, said:

“Our strategic investment with Ethtry represents a direct investment in the future of finance and reflects our commitment to advancing the next evolution of the internet through decentralised networks. Ethtry’s focus on Ethereum treasury management and high-growth, technology-driven opportunities gives us great confidence, and we look forward to a long and successful collaboration that bridges innovation with real-world financial infrastructure.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Ethtry plc

    Ethtry confirms £1m strategic investment from MBS Global Investment

    Ethtry has completed a £1 million investment from MBS Global Investment Co. L.L.C. for 400 million shares, giving MBS an 18.12 percent stake.
    Ethtry plc

    Ethtry receives additional £1.3m subscription funds ahead of second admission

    Ethtry Plc has received a further £1.3 million from the outstanding balance of its £3.24 million subscription. The company will issue 522 million new ordinary shares, with Second Admission to the Aquis Growth Market expected on 11 November 2025.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple