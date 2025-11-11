Ethtry confirms £1m strategic investment from MBS Global Investment

Ethtry plc (AQSE:ETHY), the UK-listed company advancing an Ethereum Treasury Policy for its investments in the development and operation of its commercial activities in the battery energy storage sector, has confirmed completion of a strategic investment by MBS Global Investment Co. L.L.C.

Headquartered in Dubai, MBS is the investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, a member of the Qatari ruling family House of Thani. MBS operates across international markets, leveraging its extensive business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) networks, as well as deep relationships with global financial institutions and government bodies.

MBS has invested £1,000,000 for 400,000,000 ordinary shares in Ethtry as part of the subscription announced on 14 October 2025. These funds form part of the received subscription monies announced on 7 November 2025. On completion of its investment in Ethtry, MBS will hold 18.12% of the Company’s issued share capital.

The investment underscores MBS’s mission to invest in visionary ideas and sustainable ventures that deliver financial growth and positive impact. This mission aligns closely with Ethtry’s commitment to innovation, governance, and long-term value creation and underpins the execution of Ethtry’s growth strategy, which focuses on investing in high-potential, technology-driven opportunities supporting the global energy transition and on Ethereum-based treasury management

Oliver Murphy – Executive Director of Ethtry commented: “We are delighted to welcome MBS Global Investments as a strategic investor. Ethtry’s backing from MBS, the investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani provides significant credibility and reinforces the international confidence in Ethtry’s strategy and vision.”

Nadeem Hussain, CEO of MBS, said: “Our strategic investment with Ethtry represents a direct investment in the future of finance and reflects our commitment to advancing the next evolution of the internet through decentralised networks. Ethtry’s focus on Ethereum treasury management and high-growth, technology-driven opportunities gives us great confidence, and we look forward to a long and successful collaboration that bridges innovation with real-world financial infrastructure.”

