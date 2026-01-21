Follow us on:

Ethtry Plc sets out refreshed operating strategy

Ethtry plc

Ethtry PLC (AQSE:ETHY), the UK-listed company which has implemented an Ethereum Treasury Policy supporting the development and operation of its commercial and investment activities across breakthrough technologies, has announced that it has adopted a refreshed operating strategy. The new operating strategy is set out below.

Ethtry PLC is an operational company listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange, with a strategic focus on acquiring, managing and developing assets within breakthrough technology sectors, while continuing to implement its Ethereum Treasury Policy. The Company’s operational activities are concentrated on opportunities within quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, data centres, energy transition and energy storage infrastructure, as well as applications across the Web3 ecosystem.

In addition, the Board of Directors may consider entering into financial partnerships, provided that any such investments align with the core-investment thesis of breakthrough technologies.

The Board considers that this refreshed operating strategy provides a clear and coherent framework for the Company’s future activities, aligns capital allocation with areas of technological innovation, and positions Ethtry to pursue sustainable growth opportunities as markets evolve.

Patrick Chopard, Chief Executive Officer of Ethtry PLC, commented:

“Our refreshed operating strategy reflects the natural development of Ethtry and aligns the Company’s activities closely with our long-term vision. By focusing on breakthrough technologies alongside our Ethereum Treasury Policy, we believe we are well positioned to build a resilient and forward-looking business that can deliver sustainable value for shareholders.”

