Ethtry Plc closes £5.3m fundraise, CEO subscribes

Ethtry plc

Ethtry Plc (AQSE:ETHY), the UK-listed Company advancing an Ethereum Treasury Policy for the development of its commercial activities in the battery energy storage sector and other breakthrough technologies, has announced that, further to the announcement of 31 October 2025 and 7 November 2025, it has received a further £86,000 of subscription monies. The Company now confirms that the total funds received in the Fundraise (as defined in the announcement of 14 October 2025) is £5,302,000. No further funds are expected to be received from the subscription, and the Fundraise is now closed.

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ethtry Plc has been notified that Patrick Chopard, Chief Executive Officer, has subscribed for 10,000,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price of £0.0025 per share.

