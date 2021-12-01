Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Esken’s Tilbury green energy power plant visited by Zeus Capital

Tilbury green energy power plant

Zeus Capital visited Esken Ltd (LON:ESKN) wood biomass storage and processing operations at the Tilbury renewables energy power plant. The company, through its Stobart Energy unit, is the leading supplier of wood biomass in the UK; sourcing, processing, and transporting fuel to energy plants such as Tilbury. Supply is typically under long-term and index-linked contracts. Stobart Energy continues to perform robustly and will generate £18m-£20m of EBITDA this year. In Aviation, the company’s other division, London Southend Airport is currently closed to commercial passenger traffic but remains open for cargo; the main global freight customer has just signed a two-year contract extension. Focus is on a reboot for spring and summer ’22. Looking further out, we predict positive Group EBITDA development between FY22e-FY24e. Risks remain but a faster recovery in Aviation could lift profits more sharply and we believe the medium-term value proposition for the company is strong. Our DCF/SOTP-based valuation is 35p, indicating significant potential upside.See our initiation note Esken: Ready for recovery, 22 Sept. 2021.

Stobart Energy is a good cash generator for the Group – We have visited Stobart Energy’s sizeable operations at Tilbury, on the River Thames. The unit is the leading supplier of wood biomass fuel in the UK, and highly profitable. Barriers to entry are high due to the unit’s long-term customer and supplier relationships, operation of complex processing sites, safety regulation and logistics capability. The Tilbury green energy power plant (TGP) is one of the unit’s six key waste wood customers. Stobart Energy generates revenue from charging these customers fees under long-term index linked fuel supply agreements, and by collecting a gate fee from logistics and waste management companies delivering wood to its processing sites and thereby avoiding more expensive landfill tax. Waste wood shipments are received and processed at Stobart Energy’s facilities around the UK, and then delivered to the power generation plants for combustion.

You might also enjoy reading  Tatton Asset Management New deals not yet factored in (Interview)

Energy recovery, the outlook is positive – Supply of waste wood and gate fees have recovered with the pick-up in UK construction activity. Higher gate fees, with better plant operational performance led to improved earnings; H1 EBITDA was £9.1m vs. £2.4m previously. For the full year, Energy is expected to generate EBITDA of £18m-£20m (Zeus: c.£18.9m). Over the next few years, Stobart Energy is aiming to supply more biomass to its existing customers, add new smaller power plant customers, lift gate fees in the mix from gathering more unprocessed wood, and potentially handle other forms of waste for EfW power generation.

Esken is an attractive recovery story – Prior to COVID, Esken was starting to trade well. For the recovery, Energy offers strong and stable profits and cash. Aviation offers more upside for the medium-term. Prior to COVID, London Southend Airport was growing strongly. Through the pandemic, cargo volumes increased significantly, and London Southend’s key global logistics partner has just signed a two-year extension to use the airport until October 2023. In contrast passenger traffic through the airport has been minimal. Generally, leisure passenger traffic is slowly picking up across Europe. For London Southend, we assume only a limited recovery in passengers in 2022e, with a modest profit and EBITDA margin achieved by 2024e. Over the medium-term, we expect peak slot capacity in the London Airports System to become constrained again. London Southend, as a well-invested facility with good landing slot availability, is well placed to provide additional supply.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.