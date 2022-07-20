Twitter
CentralNic Group long term high accelerating growth yet still room for significant upside (Analyst VIDEO)

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao Director and Research Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Bob provides us with an overview of the trading update for Q2 2022, provides some context for the pro forma revenue growth and highlights its key drivers, shares his view on the revised guidance given the current macroeconomic environment and with the company clearly growing rapidly and has the potential to expand margins Bob shares his thoughts on the valuation multiples.

CentralNic Group (LON: CNIC) is a global internet platform that derives recurring revenue from operating a marketplace model for online presence and online marketing services.

