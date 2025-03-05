Equitable Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$61.70’, now 13.6% Upside Potential

Equitable Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EQH) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $72.00 and $49.00 calculating the average target share price we see $61.70. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $54.30 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 13.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $51.43 and the 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of 15.81B. The stock price is currently at: $51.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,964,171,266 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.49%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.39, revenue per share of $39.72 and a 0.58% return on assets.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for a diversified financial services organization. The Company has six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a diverse suite of variable annuity products which are primarily sold to affluent and high-net-worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment offers tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products. The Investment Management and Research segment provides diversified investment management, research and related solutions globally. The Protection Solutions segment includes its life insurance and group employee benefits businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. Legacy segment primarily consists of its capital-intensive fixed-rate GMxB business.