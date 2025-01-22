Follow us on:

Equitable Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.3% Upside Potential

Equitable Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (EQH) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $61.00 and $49.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $56.50. Now with the previous closing price of $51.68 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is $48.00 and the 200 day MA is $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of 16.55B. The stock price is currently at: $52.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $18,097,485,543 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.49%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $32.94 and a 0.03% return on assets.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for a diversified financial services organization. The Company has six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a diverse suite of variable annuity products which are primarily sold to affluent and high-net-worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment offers tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products. The Investment Management and Research segment provides diversified investment management, research and related solutions globally. The Protection Solutions segment includes its life insurance and group employee benefits businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. Legacy segment primarily consists of its capital-intensive fixed-rate GMxB business.

