Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Equipmake delivers strong strategic progress in H1 FY26 with growing orderbook

Equipmake

Equipmake Holdings plc (AQSE:EQIP), a market leader in engineering-driven differentiated electrification technologies, products and solutions across the automotive, truck, bus and speciality vehicle industries, has announced its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 November 2025. 

Financial Highlights  

·      Reflecting the Company’s revenue recognition policy and the expected weighting of FY26 revenue to the second half, revenue of £1.44 million (H125: £1.94 million as restated excluding grant revenue). 

·      Total underlying cash based administrative expenses in the Period reduced by 35% to £1.9 million (H125 £2.9 million) reflecting cost reduction measures undertaken in FY25. 

·      Loss before taxation of £2.8 million (H125: loss of £4.3 million). 

·      Cash as at 30 November 2025 of £0.72 million (30 November 2024: £2.0 million). 

Operational Highlights  

·      The Period was the first following the formal strategic review process with the Group benefiting from decisive restructuring and refocusing activities, including a significant reduction in the Group’s cost base. 

·      Group activities focused on three business areas: off-highway, on-highway and aerospace and defence, with revenue generating activities and strategic partnerships in all areas 

·      Further £5.45 million order received from Agrale S.A (“Agrale”) for zero emission drivetrain kits with income starting post Period end. 

·      Purchase order worth £0.55 million from Seahorse Amphibious Vehicles Limited, the designer, manufacturer and supplier of amphibious passenger vehicles. 

·      Significant progress in the Off-highway sector through the development agreements with Caterpillar and JCB. 

·      Appointment of Tim Metcalfe as the Company’s Non-Executive Chairman on 2 July 2025. 

Post-period Highlights  

·      As announced earlier today, a further £3.0 million strategic investment has been agreed with Caterpillar Ventures Capital Inc. on the same terms as their £5.0 million investment in March 2025. 

·      Additional £2.4 million order from Agrale for zero emission drivetrain kits 

·      Current live orderbook approximately £10.7 million 

·      Cash as at 31 January 2026 increased to £0.8 million 

Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake, commented:  

“Following the decisive restructuring and refocusing in the prior financial year, the first half of FY26 marked a turning point for Equipmake. With Caterpillar’s continued support, a strengthened balance sheet and growing commercial traction, we are now executing against a clear strategy focused on scalable, higher-margin opportunities. Demand for our technology is increasing across our sectors of focus, and we are converting that interest into tangible programmes and long-term partnerships. Our priority is disciplined growth – delivering innovative electrification solutions while building a sustainable, profitable business for shareholders.” 

6152UDownload

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Equipmake

Equipmake delivers strong strategic progress in H1 FY26 with growing orderbook

Equipmake’s H1 FY26 results highlight significant cost reductions, improved losses and a strengthening commercial position. The company secured major follow-on orders from Agrale, agreed a further £3.0m strategic investment from Caterpillar Ventures, and reported a live orderbook of approximately £10.7m, supporting confidence in second-half growth.
Equipmake

Equipmake secures £2.4m follow-on order from Agrale for electric bus drivetrains

Equipmake has received a £2.4 million additional order from Agrale S.A. to supply fully integrated electric drivetrain systems for 23 buses.
Equipmake

Equipmake FY25 results highlight strategic investment and new contract momentum

Equipmake has published its FY25 results, noting progress through restructuring, new technical partnerships and growing demand for its electrification systems.
Equipmake

Equipmake announces 2025 AGM and results release date

Equipmake, a leader in advanced electrification technologies for the automotive and specialist vehicle sectors, has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for 11 a.m. on 27 November 2025 at its Snetterton, Norfolk headquarters.
Equipmake

Equipmake issues FY25 trading update, highlighting strategic progress

Equipmake reported FY25 revenue of £4.4 million, reflecting the impact of its strategic review and cost restructuring. A £5 million investment from Caterpillar Venture Capital and operational changes have strengthened the business, reducing costs by 35%.
Equipmake Holdings

Equipmake and Tim Metcalfe Accelerate Electrification Drive with Caterpillar Backing

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple