Equipmake secures £2.4m follow-on order from Agrale for electric bus drivetrains

Equipmake

Equipmake Holdings plc (AQSE:EQIP), a market leader in engineering-driven differentiated electrification technologies, products and solutions across the automotive, truck, bus and speciality vehicle industries, has announced that the Company has received a further £2.4 million order from Agrale S.A. to supply electric drivetrain systems for 23 Agrale buses of varying types.

In September 2025, the Company announced an order for electric drivetrain systems for 50 Agrale buses which are now being successfully deployed in Buenos Aires. On the back of this successful deployment, Agrale has placed this additional order to cover an additional 23 buses. Equipmake is supplying Agrale with a fully integrated electric drivetrain system combining an electric motor, inverter, control systems, and battery pack, utilising both the Company’s products and technology, together with components sourced from third parties.

Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake, commented: “We are delighted to receive a further order with Agrale which demonstrates the confidence that they have in our ability to deliver Equipmake systems in South America. The successful deployment of the initial fleet in Buenos Aires has led to this follow-on order which helps cement the relationship with such an important customer together with our shared commitment to developing a robust sustainable transport network in the region.”  

