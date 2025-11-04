Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Equipmake announces 2025 AGM and results release date

Equipmake

Equipmake Holdings plc (AQSE:EQIP), a market leader in engineering-driven differentiated electrification technologies, products and solutions across the automotive, truck, bus and speciality vehicle industries, has announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at 11 a.m. on 27 November 2025 at the Company’s registered office, Unit 7, Snetterton Business Park, Snetterton, Norfolk, NR16 2JU.

The notice of AGM is today being posted to shareholders and the circular convening the AGM will shortly be available on the Company’s website at: www.equipmake.co.uk.

Notice of Results

The Company will release its results for the year ending 31 May 2025 on 27 November 2025.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Equipmake

Equipmake issues FY25 trading update, highlighting strategic progress

Equipmake reported FY25 revenue of £4.4 million, reflecting the impact of its strategic review and cost restructuring. A £5 million investment from Caterpillar Venture Capital and operational changes have strengthened
Equipmake Holdings

Equipmake and Tim Metcalfe Accelerate Electrification Drive with Caterpillar Backing

Equipmake Holdings Plc (EQIP) has strengthened its board with the appointment of Tim Metcalfe as Non‑Executive Chairman, following a £5 million strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. Chief Executive

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple