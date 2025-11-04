Equipmake announces 2025 AGM and results release date

Equipmake Holdings plc (AQSE:EQIP), a market leader in engineering-driven differentiated electrification technologies, products and solutions across the automotive, truck, bus and speciality vehicle industries, has announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at 11 a.m. on 27 November 2025 at the Company’s registered office, Unit 7, Snetterton Business Park, Snetterton, Norfolk, NR16 2JU.

The notice of AGM is today being posted to shareholders and the circular convening the AGM will shortly be available on the Company’s website at: www.equipmake.co.uk.

Notice of Results

The Company will release its results for the year ending 31 May 2025 on 27 November 2025.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.