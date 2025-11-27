Follow us on:

Equipmake FY25 results highlight strategic investment and new contract momentum

Equipmake

Equipmake Holdings plc (AQSE:EQIP), a market leader in engineering-driven differentiated electrification technologies, products and solutions across the automotive, truck, bus and speciality vehicle industries, has announced its final audited results for the year ended 31 May 2025.

The FY25 annual report will be made available on the Company’s website shortly and posted to shareholders in the coming days.

Period Highlights

•           A challenging, yet transformative year for Equipmake:

o     Formal strategic review process with decisive restructuring and refocusing activities, including finishing certain legacy loss-making contracts and a significant reduction in the Group’s cost base.

o       Against the backdrop of the challenges the Group faced, revenue reduced to £3.5 million (FY24: £7.3 million as restated).

o       The Group previously included grant revenues within the headline revenue number, but the approach has been revised to reflect the Group’s business of selling electrification systems to customers at a profit.  Revenue as previously reported reduced to £4.4 million (FY24: £8.1 million) with grant income now being included in Other operating income.

o       Total administrative expenses in the year amounted to £8.6 million (FY24 £8.4 million), with the Group’s underlying cash costs reducing to £4.5 million (FY24: £5.5 million).  Cost reduction measures undertaken in the year will see a further reduction in FY26.

o       Loss before taxation of £10.9 million (FY24: loss of £9.1 million).

o       Cash as at 31 May 2025 of £3.9 million (31 May 2024: £2.5 million).

•           £5 million strategic investment by Caterpillar on 31 March 2025, together with a development agreement to develop electric drivetrain products and solutions across Caterpillar’s applications.

•           Initial zero emission drivetrain order from Agrale S.A., a leading South American bus manufacturer.

•         A manufacturing and supply agreement with Textron, a leading global manufacturer of airport ground support vehicles.

•           Development agreement with JCB, the British multinational manufacturer renowned for its construction, agriculture, waste handling, and demolition equipment.

•           Initial development agreement worth £0.65 million with CorPower Ocean, a wave energy device developer to mainly benefit FY26.

•           Further order worth £0.4 million from Gilmour Space Technologies.

•           Appointment of Ian Selby as the Company’s new CFO on 4 April 2025.

Post-period Highlights

•           Further £5.45 million order from Agrale for drivetrain kits.

•         Purchase order worth £0.55 million from Seahorse Amphibious Vehicles Limited, the designer, manufacturer and supplier of amphibious passenger vehicles.

•           Appointment of Tim Metcalfe as Equipmake Holdings’ new Non-Executive Chairman on 2 July 2025.

Equipmake

Equipmake has published its FY25 results, noting progress through restructuring, new technical partnerships and growing demand for its electrification systems.
Equipmake announces 2025 AGM and results release date

Equipmake, a leader in advanced electrification technologies for the automotive and specialist vehicle sectors, has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for 11 a.m. on 27 November 2025 at its Snetterton, Norfolk headquarters.
Equipmake issues FY25 trading update, highlighting strategic progress

Equipmake reported FY25 revenue of £4.4 million, reflecting the impact of its strategic review and cost restructuring. A £5 million investment from Caterpillar Venture Capital and operational changes have strengthened the business, reducing costs by 35%.
Equipmake and Tim Metcalfe Accelerate Electrification Drive with Caterpillar Backing

