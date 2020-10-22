Epwin Group grant of options under SAYE scheme

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN), the leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement, new build and social housing sectors has announced that, on the 21st October 2020, it made a further grant of options under its Save As You Earn share scheme, which is available for all employees.

Eligible employees were invited to subscribe for options over the Company’s ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each at an exercise price of 54.0 pence, representing a 20% discount to the closing middle market price of the Ordinary Shares on 1 October 2020, the dealing day before the invitation to participate was made. The SAYE Options have a contract start date of 1 January 2021 and are exercisable between 1 January 2024 and 30 June 2024.

A total of 257 employees elected to participate, and pursuant to these elections a total of 2,437,632 SAYE Options have been issued, equating to 1.71% of the current issued share capital. Chris Empson and Shaun Hanrahan, both directors of Epwin Group, have each elected to subscribe for 33,333 SAYE Options, which are included in the total figures above.

