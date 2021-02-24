Entain appoints two new directors

Entain plc (LON:ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming group, formerly known as GVC Holdings PLC, has announces that:

· Stella David is appointed an independent non-executive director with effect from 4 March 2021, becoming Senior Independent Director and joining the Remuneration, ESG and Nomination Committees;

· Vicky Jarman is appointed an independent non-executive director with effect from 4 March 2021, joining the Audit and Remuneration Committees;

· Stephen Morana, Entain’s current Senior Independent Director, will step down from the Board on 4 March 2021 to pursue his executive career in his current role with Cazoo.

Stella David was previously Chief Executive Officer of William Grant & Sons following more than 15 years with Bacardi Ltd, where she undertook a number of roles culminating in five years as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Until recently she was Chair of C&J Clark Ltd and spent seven years as a Non-Executive Director at Nationwide Building Society, where she chaired the Remuneration Committee. Stella is currently a Non-Executive Director of Domino’s Pizza Group plc, Bacardi Ltd, HomeServe plc (having previously been the Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chair) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. She has a degree in engineering from Cambridge University.

Vicky Jarman is a chartered accountant who qualified at KPMG before spending over 10 years with Lazard and Co Ltd working in the Investment Banking team and then as Chief Operating Officer for the London and Middle East operations until 2009. Vicky is currently a Non-Executive Director of Signature Aviation plc and Great Portland Estates plc. She has previously been a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of each of Equiniti Group plc, Hays plc and De La Rue plc, the Senior Independent Director at Equiniti Group plc and a Non-Executive Director at Knight Frank LLP. Vicky has an engineering degree from University of Leicester.

Notes for Editors

1. The Board determined that Stella David and Vicky Jarman are both independent Non-Executive Directors on appointment in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

2. The annual fee payable to Stella David is £155,000 and to Vicky Jarman is £85,000. Both directors have been issued with a letter of appointment which may be viewed by contacting the Company Secretary.

3. Following the above changes taking effect, the composition of the Entain board will be as follows:

· J M Barry Gibson, Chairman of the Board

· Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Chief Executive Officer

· Rob Wood, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO

· Robert Hoskin, Chief Governance Officer

· Stella David, Senior Independent Director

· Pierre Bouchut, Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee

· Peter Isola, Independent Non-executive Director

· Vicky Jarman, Independent Non-executive Director

· Virginia McDowell, Independent Non-executive Director and Chair of the ESG Committee

· David Satz, Independent Non-executive Director

As announced on 21 January 2021, Sandeep Tiku, Chief Operating Officer, will formally join the board later in 2021.