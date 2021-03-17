Entain appoints Mark Gregory as an independent Non-Executive Director

Entain plc (LON:ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming group, has announced the appointment of Mark Gregory as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Mark has been appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees.

Mark has more than 35 years’ experience in a wide variety of senior leadership roles across both the financial services and retail sectors. From 2019 to 2020 he was CEO of Merian Global Investors, leading the sale of that business to Jupiter Asset Management. Prior to this, he held the role of Group CFO and Executive Director at Legal & General Group Plc until 2017. During his 19-year career at Legal & General, he held a variety of other senior roles including CEO of the Savings business, Managing Director of the With-Profits business, Director of Operations and Group HR Director. Before joining Legal & General, Mark held senior financial and business development roles at Asda and Kingfisher. Mark is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, having qualified with PwC.

Mark also serves as an independent non-executive director at Direct Line Insurance Group plc, where he chairs the remuneration and investment committees.

There are no details to disclose for Mark Gregory under Listing Rule 9.6.13 and he does not own any Entain plc ordinary shares.

Notes for Editors

1. The appointment of Mark Gregory as a Non-Executive Director was made by the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee following a search led by the Chairman.

2. The Board determined that Mark Gregory is an independent Non-Executive Director upon appointment in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

3. The annual fee payable to Mark Gregory as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee is £110,000.

4. Mark Gregory has been issued with a Letter of Appointment which may be viewed by contacting the Company Secretary.

5. Following the above change, the composition of the Entain board will be as follows:

· J M Barry Gibson, Chairman of the Board

· Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Chief Executive Officer

· Rob Wood, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO

· Robert Hoskin, Chief Governance Officer

· Stella David, Senior Independent Director

· Pierre Bouchut, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee

· Mark Gregory, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee

· Peter Isola, Independent Non-Executive Director

· Vicky Jarman, Independent Non-Executive Director

· Virginia McDowell, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the ESG Committee

· David Satz, Independent Non-Executive Director

As announced on 21 January 2021, Sandeep Tiku, Chief Operating Officer, will formally join the Board as an Executive Director later in 2021.