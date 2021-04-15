Entain achieves growth across all major markets other than Germany

Entain plc (LON:ENT), the global sports-betting and gaming entertainment group, has reported trading for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021.

Q1 Highlights

· Strong first quarter Online, continuing the momentum seen at the end of 2020, in line with expectations

· Online net gaming revenue (“NGR”) +33% (+32%cc1) marks Entain’s 21st consecutive quarter of double digit Online NGR growth

o Strong performance in all major markets with NGR growth of +44%cc1 excluding Germany

o Sports NGR continued to benefit from favourable margins

· Retail significantly impacted by Covid restrictions with shops almost all entirely closed for the quarter

· Completed acquisitions of Bet.pt in Portugal and Enlabs AB in the Baltics, underpinning further progress of Entain’s strategic expansion into new regulated markets

· BetMGM continues to demonstrate strong momentum:

o Overall market share where BetMGM operates of 19%2,3

o Consistent #1 iGaming operator for whole of US, with 23%3 market share

o Ready to challenge for the #2 position for Sports betting and iGaming across the US

o Further details will be provided at the BetMGM Business Update on 21 April

· Ongoing focus and advances under our Sustainability Charter

o Trials of ARC, the ground-breaking Advanced Responsibility and Care player protection programme, now under way

o ESG rating upgraded to AA by MSCI rating agency

o Share Save employee share ownership plan launched across the Group to enable our people to share in the future success of the Group

o Further strengthening and diversification of the Board with recent appointments of Stella David, Vicky Jarman and Mark Gregory

o Commitment to be Carbon NetZero by 2035 based on science-based targets; Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon emissions achieved in 2020

o Awarded ISO for Environmental Management and Occupational Health & Safety

Q1: Period 1 January to 31 March 2021

TotalNGR TotalNGR cc1 Sport Wagers Sport Wagers cc1 Sports Margin Online Sports 47% 44% 45% 42% +0.1pp Gaming 23% 23% Total Online 33% 32% Retail4 (99%) (99%) (98%) (98%) +3.5pp Total Group (13%) (13%)

Notes

(1) Growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by translating both 2021 and 2020 performance at the 2021 exchange rates

(2) BetMGM revenues comprise of sports (Online and Retail) and iGaming revenues

(3) BetMGM market shares for the three month period to February 2021

(4) Retail operates in UK, Italy, Belgium and Republic of Ireland. Retail numbers are quoted on a LFL basis. During Q1, there were an average of 4,662 shops/outlets in the estate, compared to an average of 4,843 for the same period last year.