Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

EnSilica Secures $28M Extended Royalty Deal with Satellite Services Client

EnSilica Plc

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI) has confirmed the commencement of royalty payments and the signing of an extended agreement with an existing satellite service provider customer, marking a significant milestone in its revenue-generating operations.

EnSilica, a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), has announced that first royalty payments have been triggered and an extended royalty agreement has been signed with an existing satellite service provider customer.

In 2021, EnSilica was selected by the Customer to support the development of a next-generation satellite payload ASIC, from which the Company is beginning to receive royalty payments.

In addition to the Agreement, EnSilica will receive additional monthly royalty payments for each satellite in operational service using the ASIC.

The total value of the expanded agreement is estimated to be worth c.US$28m over the next 10 years (previously estimated to be US$15m royalties over 5 years).

Ian Lankshear, Chief Executive Officer of EnSilica, commented:

“We are very pleased to reach this milestone, which is the result of over three years of meticulous research, development and testing, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has done to get to this stage.

EnSilica now has five chips in the supply phase generating recurring revenues and twelve in the design phase, which represents a significant financial milestone for the Company and underpinning our ongoing confidence in the business across the short and long term.”

EnSilica plc is a UK-based semiconductor company specialising in mixed signal ASICs. It provides custom chip design and supply services to a range of sectors including automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    EnSilica Plc

    EnSilica Secures $28M Extended Royalty Deal with Satellite Services Client

    EnSilica now has five chips in the supply phase generating recurring revenues and twelve in the design phase.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple