Energy majors’ return to natural gas signals a reset for supply and demand

In recent months, market dynamics around natural gas have taken on new significance as a structural pivot. On the one hand, changes in weather forecasts have revived attention to winter‑heating demand, especially in Europe and North America. On the other hand, large energy firms are rethinking earlier transition‑plans that leaned heavily toward renewables, recognising that gas may once again take centre stage in their portfolios.

The recent resurgence in natural gas futures stems partly from updated meteorological models showing colder outlooks, which raise the potential for stronger draw‑downs in storage and hence upside to prices. At the same time, in Europe especially, the underlying demand side is bolstered by policy and security drivers, where gas infrastructure becomes a tool of reliability, not just a bridge to zero‑carbon.

Large energy companies are signalling that the gas era is not over. Instead of treating gas simply as a transient stop‑gap, many now view it as part of a dual‑track system alongside renewables.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.