Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Energy majors’ return to natural gas signals a reset for supply and demand

Touchstone Exploration Inc

In recent months, market dynamics around natural gas have taken on new significance as a structural pivot. On the one hand, changes in weather forecasts have revived attention to winter‑heating demand, especially in Europe and North America. On the other hand, large energy firms are rethinking earlier transition‑plans that leaned heavily toward renewables, recognising that gas may once again take centre stage in their portfolios.

The recent resurgence in natural gas futures stems partly from updated meteorological models showing colder outlooks, which raise the potential for stronger draw‑downs in storage and hence upside to prices. At the same time, in Europe especially, the underlying demand side is bolstered by policy and security drivers, where gas infrastructure becomes a tool of reliability, not just a bridge to zero‑carbon.

Large energy companies are signalling that the gas era is not over. Instead of treating gas simply as a transient stop‑gap, many now view it as part of a dual‑track system alongside renewables.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Touchstone Exploration Inc

Energy majors’ return to natural gas signals a reset for supply and demand

Major energy companies are repositioning toward natural gas and investors need to take note of the shift.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Natural gas enters a new phase as market forces realign

Natural gas is entering a structurally tighter phase, with export flows, weather risk and infrastructure limits all reshaping the investor outlook.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration delivers solid Q3 2025 output and strengthens balance sheet

Touchstone Exploration Inc. achieved average Q3 2025 production of 5,141 boe/d, supported by strong Central field performance.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Natural gas demand outpaces the weather narrative

Natural gas prices are rising without cold weather, supply constraints and export flows are now in control.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration raises £7 million through Retail Offer and private placement

Touchstone Exploration has confirmed the completion of its Retail Offer, raising £0.68 million through the issue of 6.18 million new shares at 11 pence each.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Touchstone strengthens its hand as it prepares for 2026 delivery

Touchstone locks in funding and clears the path to 2026 delivery, turning focus to execution across core Trinidad assets.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple