Endeavour Mining Plc reports record Q1 free cash flow, confirms FY25 guidance

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) has announced its operating and financial results for Q1-2025.

FY-2025 guidance on track • Adjusted EBITDA of $613m • Record Free Cash Flow of $409m

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strong quarterly production of 341koz at AISC of $1,129/oz; on track to achieve FY-2025 guidance with performance slightly weighted towards H1-2025, following strong Q1-2025 performance at the Houndé mine.

Adj. EBITDA of $613m for Q1-2025, up 12% over Q4-2024.

Adj. Net Earnings of $219m (or $0.90/sh) for Q1-2025, up 99% over Q4-2024.

Operating Cash Flow before changes in working capital of $592m (or $2.43/sh) for Q1-2025, up 66% over Q4-2024.

Record Free Cash Flow of $409m (or $1.68/sh) for Q1-2025, up 53% over Q4-2024; Free Cash Flow of $775m generated over the past three quarters following the completion of the Group’s growth phase in Q2-2024.

Net debt reduced by over $350m in Q1-2025 to $378m; Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA (LTM) improved to 0.22x, significantly below the Group’s 0.50x target.

SECTOR LEADING SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

Record $140m (or $0.57/sh) H2-2024 dividend paid in early Q2-2025, record FY-2024 dividends of $240m; supplemented with $37m of share buybacks bringing total returns to $277m, equivalent to a 5.9% yield or $251/oz produced.

FY-2025 total returns expected to be larger than FY-2024 as minimum dividend of $225m has already been supplemented with $52m of share buybacks year to date; bringing minimum FY-2025 returns to $277m.

ATTRACTIVE ORGANIC GROWTH

Assafou project DFS on track for completion between late-2025 and early-2026, with exploration ongoing at Assafou and at the nearby Pala Trend 3 target, where a maiden resource is expected in H2-2025.

Strong exploration effortswith $24m spent inQ1-2025, focused on near-mine resource expansions and Assafou.

