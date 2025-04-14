Follow us on:

Endeavour Mining Plc Q1 2025 Results due 1st May

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q1 2025 financial results on Thursday 1 May 2025, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 1 May, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York Notice of Results
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4pd5tg8b

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: https://register-conf.media server.com/register/BI233e238ef3954ff09cec2d4cc78b1a6b

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour Mining’s website

