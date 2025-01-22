Encompass Health Corporation – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 23.2% Upside Potential

Encompass Health Corporation with ticker code (EHC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $125.00 and $110.00 calculating the average target price we see $116.75. Now with the previous closing price of $94.74 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 23.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $97.86 while the 200 day moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of 9.65B. The stock price is currently at: $95.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,892,926,708 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.54, revenue per share of $52.26 and a 8.38% return on assets.

Encompass Health Corporation is a provider of post-acute healthcare service. The Company manages its operations through its inpatient rehabilitation segment. The Company is the owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals. It operates hospitals in approximately 37 states and Puerto Rico, with concentrations in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Company operates approximately 156 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis. The Company’s inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer specialized rehabilitative care across an array of diagnoses and deliver comprehensive patient care services. It also provides rehabilitative care for patients recovering from injury or illness, using advanced technology and treatments to maximize recovery. Its hospitals provide a comprehensive interdisciplinary clinical approach to treatment that leverages technologies and advanced therapies and leads to superior outcomes.