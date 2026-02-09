Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Stock Analysis: Uncovering a 35% Upside Potential

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is a prominent player in the healthcare sector, specializing in post-acute care services. With a market capitalization of $10.6 billion, this Birmingham, Alabama-based company is a key player in the medical care facilities industry across the United States and Puerto Rico. Encompass Health operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, providing specialized rehabilitative treatment for medical conditions such as strokes, hip fractures, and neurological disorders.

Currently trading at $105.39, Encompass Health’s stock has experienced a modest price change of 0.06%, yet it presents a compelling investment opportunity with a remarkable potential upside of 35.17%. Analysts have set a target price range of $130.00 to $160.00, with an average target of $142.45, which underscores the stock’s room for growth.

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio and other valuation metrics like PEG and Price/Book, Encompass Health’s forward P/E stands at a reasonable 16.39. This figure reflects a promising future earnings growth outlook, supported by a robust revenue growth rate of 9.40%. The company’s impressive return on equity of 24.41% further highlights its operational efficiency in generating profits from shareholder investments.

Encompass Health also rewards its investors with a dividend yield of 0.72% and maintains a conservative payout ratio of 12.97%, suggesting ample room for future dividend increases. The company’s free cash flow of $245.7 million bolsters its ability to sustain and potentially enhance shareholder returns.

Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 12 buy ratings and no hold or sell recommendations. This optimism is fueled by Encompass Health’s strategic positioning in a sector that benefits from demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for specialized healthcare services.

From a technical perspective, Encompass Health’s 50-day moving average of $104.98 suggests stability in its recent trading pattern. However, its 200-day moving average of $115.55 indicates potential for upward momentum should market conditions align favorably. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.38 implies a balanced market sentiment, while the MACD and Signal Line values suggest the need for cautious monitoring for potential trend reversals.

Investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector may find Encompass Health Corporation an attractive addition to their portfolios. Its solid revenue growth, strong return on equity, and potential for substantial price appreciation provide compelling reasons to consider this stock. As the company continues to capitalize on the growing demand for post-acute healthcare services, it remains well-positioned to deliver long-term value to its shareholders.