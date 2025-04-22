Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Emerging Markets surge as investors abandon US assets

Fidelity-Emerging-Markets

The financial world is witnessing a significant shift as emerging markets experience a robust rally, fuelled by a notable retreat from US assets. This movement is not merely a reaction to short-term volatility but indicates a deeper reassessment of global investment strategies.

Emerging-market currencies and equities have seen substantial gains, with the MSCI index for developing-nation currencies rising by 0.3% to its highest level since early October. Currencies such as the Polish zloty, Hungarian forint, and Romanian leu have led this appreciation, reflecting a broader investor pivot towards undervalued assets in these regions.

This trend is largely attributed to growing concerns over US economic policies. President Donald Trump’s public criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the potential threat to the Fed’s independence have unsettled investors. The dollar has depreciated by 9% this year, with a 6% drop in April alone, marking its steepest monthly decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

The weakening dollar has also propelled gold prices to record highs, surpassing $3,400 per ounce, as investors seek safe-haven assets amid the uncertainty. This surge in gold reflects a broader loss of confidence in traditional US financial instruments.

In contrast, emerging markets are benefiting from this shift. The combination of undervalued assets, improving economic fundamentals, and a more stable political environment in several developing countries is attracting investors seeking diversification and growth opportunities.

This reallocation of capital suggests a long-term transformation in global investment patterns. As confidence in US economic governance wanes, emerging markets are poised to play a more prominent role in global portfolios.

The recent rally in emerging-market assets underscores a significant shift in investor sentiment, driven by concerns over US economic policies and a search for more stable, undervalued opportunities. As the global financial landscape evolves, emerging markets are increasingly viewed as attractive destinations for investment.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited: AI Rally Drives 12.5% Annual Share Price Gain

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited's February 2025 factsheet reveals insights on market performance, AI trends, and portfolio adjustments impacting returns.

Fidelity Emerging Markets (FEML) reports positive half year and continued market recovery

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) reports its Half Year results, revealing a share price total return of +1.2% amid global economic challenges.
Fidelity

Investing in Latin America – Best Opportunities and Optimism by Fidelity

Chris Tennant, co-portfolio manager of Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd (LON:FEML), outlines reasons to be more optimistic and highlights areas where we see the best opportunities.

Fidelity Emerging Markets real estate and financials sectors aide outpeformance

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited shares its January 2025 factsheet, highlighting strong performance in emerging markets, led by Brazil and a successful portfolio strategy.
funds news

UK Listed Investment Funds Investing Ideas

Discover diverse investment opportunities with UK-listed funds. From high-yielding REITs to international growth, explore insights for informed decisions.
Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) reports strong December on India and Taiwan gains

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) reports steady December 2024 performance, with key gains in technology sectors and standout returns from India and Taiwan.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.