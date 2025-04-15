Resilience and opportunity in emerging market stocks

Emerging markets are poised for renewed investor interest as global dynamics create fresh avenues for growth and innovation. Despite facing challenges from trade tensions and currency fluctuations, these markets continue to demonstrate resilience, offering long-term potential for those seeking diversification and value.

A key factor underpinning optimism is the increasingly strategic role of emerging economies in global supply chains. Nations such as Vietnam and Mexico are experiencing a surge in manufacturing activity as companies shift operations to diversify beyond traditional hubs. This trend not only supports local economic growth but also enhances the global competitiveness of these regions.

Meanwhile, policy reforms and economic stimulus measures in major emerging economies like China and India are boosting domestic demand and encouraging foreign investment. China’s efforts to stabilise its economy through targeted stimulus and India’s continued investment in digital infrastructure and manufacturing capacity signal a commitment to sustained growth. These actions are expected to have a positive ripple effect across emerging markets, particularly in sectors such as technology, consumer goods, and green energy.

Valuation is another compelling reason to consider emerging market equities. With stocks trading at significant discounts compared to developed markets, investors have the opportunity to acquire quality assets at attractive prices. Historical patterns suggest that periods of relative underperformance often precede phases of strong recovery, making this an opportune time to reassess exposure to these regions.

A strategic approach to investing in emerging markets—focusing on diversified portfolios and sectors with structural tailwinds—can help mitigate risks while capturing upside potential. Active fund management and close monitoring of macroeconomic indicators remain vital, but the underlying narrative remains one of opportunity and adaptability.

For companies operating within or with significant exposure to emerging markets, these trends signal a promising landscape. Businesses that align with regional growth strategies, tap into expanding middle-class demand, and adapt to evolving trade flows are well-positioned to thrive amid a shifting global economy.

