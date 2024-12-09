EMCOR Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 5.2% Upside Potential

EMCOR Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EME) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $600.00 and $445.00 and has a mean target at $540.00. Now with the previous closing price of $513.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $472.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to $391.31. The market capitalization for the company is 23.42B. Currently the stock stands at: $509.03 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,623,933,777 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.9, revenue per share of $303.55 and a 11.5% return on assets.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company’s segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.