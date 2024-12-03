Elastic N.V. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.8% Upside Potential

Elastic N.V. with ticker code (ESTC) now have 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $93.12 with the average target price sitting at $126.79. Now with the previous closing price of $109.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $85.32 and the 200 day MA is $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of 11.72B. The current share price for the company is: $113.09 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,575,011,101 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 188.48, revenue per share of $13.11 and a -3.94% return on assets.

Elastic NV is a Netherlands-based data analytics company. The Company’s platform, which is available as both a hosted, managed service across public clouds as well as self-managed software, allows its customers to find insights from large amounts of data and take action. The Company offers three search-powered solutions – Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security – that are built into the platform, which is built on the Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization of that data. The Company helps organizations, their employees, and their customers find what they need, while keeping mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protecting against cyber threats. The Company generates revenue primarily from sales of subscriptions to its platform.