Elastic N.V. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.2% Upside Potential

Elastic N.V. which can be found using ticker (ESTC) have now 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $93.12 calculating the mean target price we have $126.20. Now with the previous closing price of $117.76 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.2%. The day 50 moving average is $106.46 while the 200 day moving average is $99.81. The market cap for the company is 12.19B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $117.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,059,159,057 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 195.98, revenue per share of $13.11 and a -3.94% return on assets.

Elastic NV is a Netherlands-based data analytics company. The Company’s platform, which is available as both a hosted, managed service across public clouds as well as self-managed software, allows its customers to find insights from large amounts of data and take action. The Company offers three search-powered solutions – Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security – that are built into the platform, which is built on the Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization of that data. The Company helps organizations, their employees, and their customers find what they need, while keeping mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protecting against cyber threats. The Company generates revenue primarily from sales of subscriptions to its platform.