Elastic N.V. Share Price Target ‘$133.12’, now 24.2% Upside Potential

Elastic N.V. which can be found using ticker (ESTC) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $150.00 and $93.12 and has a mean share price target at $133.12. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $107.15 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 24.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and the 200 day MA is $99.96. The company has a market cap of 11.27B. The stock price is currently at: $107.95 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,003,233,880 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $13.92 and a -2.39% return on assets.

Elastic NV is a Netherlands-based data analytics company. The Company’s platform, which is available as both a hosted, managed service across public clouds as well as self-managed software, allows its customers to find insights from large amounts of data and take action. The Company offers three search-powered solutions – Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security – that are built into the platform, which is built on the Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization of that data. The Company helps organizations, their employees, and their customers find what they need, while keeping mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protecting against cyber threats. The Company generates revenue primarily from sales of subscriptions to its platform.