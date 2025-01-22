Elastic N.V. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 26.7% Upside Potential

Elastic N.V. which can be found using ticker (ESTC) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $93.12 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $127.24. Now with the previous closing price of $100.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The 50 day MA is $100.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to $98.69. The market cap for the company is 10.40B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $100.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,182,692,979 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 167.27, revenue per share of $13.11 and a -3.94% return on assets.

Elastic NV is a Netherlands-based data analytics company. The Company’s platform, which is available as both a hosted, managed service across public clouds as well as self-managed software, allows its customers to find insights from large amounts of data and take action. The Company offers three search-powered solutions – Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security – that are built into the platform, which is built on the Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization of that data. The Company helps organizations, their employees, and their customers find what they need, while keeping mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protecting against cyber threats. The Company generates revenue primarily from sales of subscriptions to its platform.