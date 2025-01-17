Follow us on:

Elastic N.V. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.3% Upside Potential

Elastic N.V. with ticker code (ESTC) have now 25 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $93.12 calculating the average target price we see $127.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at $99.18 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 28.3%. The day 50 moving average is $99.83 and the 200 day moving average is $98.67. The market cap for the company is 10.36B. The current share price for the company is: $99.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,291,669,588 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 166.62, revenue per share of $13.11 and a -3.94% return on assets.

Elastic NV is a Netherlands-based data analytics company. The Company’s platform, which is available as both a hosted, managed service across public clouds as well as self-managed software, allows its customers to find insights from large amounts of data and take action. The Company offers three search-powered solutions – Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security – that are built into the platform, which is built on the Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization of that data. The Company helps organizations, their employees, and their customers find what they need, while keeping mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protecting against cyber threats. The Company generates revenue primarily from sales of subscriptions to its platform.

