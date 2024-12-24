Elastic N.V. Share Price Target ‘$127.24’, now 22.8% Upside Potential

Elastic N.V. with ticker code (ESTC) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $150.00 and $93.12 calculating the mean target share price we have $127.24. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $103.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $93.66 while the 200 day moving average is $98.86. The company has a market cap of 10.64B. The stock price is currently at: $102.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,064,475,945 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 171.12, revenue per share of $13.11 and a -3.94% return on assets.

Elastic NV is a Netherlands-based data analytics company. The Company’s platform, which is available as both a hosted, managed service across public clouds as well as self-managed software, allows its customers to find insights from large amounts of data and take action. The Company offers three search-powered solutions – Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security – that are built into the platform, which is built on the Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization of that data. The Company helps organizations, their employees, and their customers find what they need, while keeping mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protecting against cyber threats. The Company generates revenue primarily from sales of subscriptions to its platform.