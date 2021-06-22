Edenville Energy clears its legacy debt with Lind Partners

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL), the AIM quoted company operating the Rukwa Coal Project in southwest Tanzania, has announced it has now repaid in cash the full outstanding amount of US$373,625 owing to Lind Partners LLC under the Funding Agreement dated 6 November 2018, following the Company’s recent £2.48 million capital raise. The Company has no further outstanding obligations to Lind.

Dr Jeff Malaihollo, Edenville Energy’s Chairman and acting CEO, commented: “It is pleasing that Edenville has now cleared its legacy debt position utilising the Company’s cash resources following the recent placing. We look forward to announcing further updates as Edenville progresses.”