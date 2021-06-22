Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Edenville Energy clears its legacy debt with Lind Partners

Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL), the AIM quoted company operating the Rukwa Coal Project in southwest Tanzania, has announced it has now repaid in cash the full outstanding amount of US$373,625 owing to Lind Partners LLC under the Funding Agreement dated 6 November 2018, following the Company’s recent £2.48 million capital raise.  The Company has no further outstanding obligations to Lind.

Dr Jeff Malaihollo, Edenville Energy’s Chairman and acting CEO, commented:

It is pleasing that Edenville has now cleared its legacy debt position utilising the Company’s cash resources following the recent placing.  We look forward to announcing further updates as Edenville progresses.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.