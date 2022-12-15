Eden Research signs distribution agreement with with Corteva France

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology for use in the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, announces that it has signed an agreement with Corteva France which allows Corteva to market, distribute and sell Eden’s fungicide product, Mevalone®, in France on an exclusive basis.

Mevalone is Eden’s flagship, sustainable, foliar biofungicide, which is used to treat Botrytis cinerea on grapes and various other crops, a fungal disease commonly found in crops exposed to humid conditions. Eden also recently received authorisation for the use of Mevalone on pome fruits, including apples and pears, in France to help treat post-harvest diseases that arise during storage, thereby significantly reducing food waste.

There is significant future potential to expand the use of Mevalone for the treatment of powdery and downy mildews and field trials for these applications on grapes are currently underway, with the potential to expand further to include crops such as berries and stone fruits. All expanded uses of Mevalone are, as always, subject to regulatory approval, which is anticipated in the coming years.

France is widely recognised for its agricultural output, which is well-known for its high quality. France’s vineyards are the country’s biggest consumers of plant protection products, which include fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides. Although viticulture represents just 3% of France’s agricultural land, the sector consumes 20% of the country’s fungicides. It also represents 15% of French agricultural produce in value terms; an exciting landscape in which Eden’s biopesticides will play an expanded role.

The Agreement with Corteva will be implemented immediately with commercial progress expected over the course of the next year as Eden transitions from its current distribution arrangements.

Sean Smith, CEO of Eden Research plc, commented: “Expanding our partnership with agriscience powerhouse Corteva reflects the further execution and acceleration of Eden’s commercial strategy. Eden has a strong existing partnership with Corteva with our ongoing collaboration around the development of seed treatments, and this Agreement marks the expansion of our relationship with the focus of this Agreement being to increase Eden’s commercial presence in the all-important French grape and pome fruits markets. “Corteva’s vast presence in France will enable Eden to capitalise on the significant commercial opportunities that exist within this expansive market and has strong potential to increase Eden’s product sales revenue. Coupled with our recently received EPA approval in the US, this Agreement highlights the global demand for sustainable biopesticides and the strides Eden is making to broaden its global footprint and accelerate commercial growth.”