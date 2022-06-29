Eden Research laying down firm foundations for revenue growth

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and a plastic-free formulation technology for use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, will hold its Annual General Meeting today at 12:00pm at 10 -11 Carlton House Terrace, London.

At the meeting, Eden’s Chairman, Lykele van der Broek, will make the following statement:

“The world has changed since we last came together in-person for Eden’s AGM. Despite this unprecedented backdrop, Eden has continued to make positive strides that have seen us lay down firm foundations for revenue growth.

Over the past year, we have expanded our regulatory footprint for our flagship biopesticide products, Cedroz™ and Mevalone®, and diversified and strengthened the business through increased crop and disease coverage in existing territories. This has resulted in modest sales growth, despite the highly challenging environment, with increased growth expected in 2022 and beyond.

We eagerly await the approval of our two products and three active ingredients in the US, which will see us significantly expand our addressable market by entering one of the largest agricultural markets in the world.

2021 also saw us sign an exclusive agreement with Corteva Agriscience, the fourth largest agriscience input company in the world. This partnership is strong and we work hard together to bring our innovative seed treatment product to the market, based on Eden’s active ingredients and Sustaine® microencapsulation technology.

After a few challenging years, we have a positive outlook for 2022, with an anticipated return to stronger year-on-year growth, despite some difficult conditions.

We remain focused on registering and commercialising new products, including our insecticide and seed treatment offerings, expanding the addressable market for our existing product set, further developing the use of Sustaine with conventional agrochemical partners, and expanding our product portfolio.

We seek to achieve this using our relatively new in-house innovation capabilities, which have reduced our dependence on third parties, and which help us to bring products to market in a more efficient and cost-effective way.

We are the only UK-listed company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic free encapsulation technology. As regulators continue to regulate out conventional crop protection products across the world, and farmers urgently seek alternatives to maintain their crop yields, Eden’s products align perfectly with the course set for the global industry. We think that this offers a significant opportunity for our shareholders, commercial partners and growers and we look forward to working together and sharing good news in the coming year.”

Company presentation

After the conclusion of the formal business of the AGM, Sean Smith, Eden’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a short presentation to investors with an overview of the Company’s progress and strategy.

At the beginning of the presentation, Eden will play a short video entitled “From Lab to Leaf: The biopesticide registration journey”, which seeks to shine a light on the journey that an Eden product goes through from conception to commercialisation and seeks to raise awareness and understanding of this complex process.

The presentation and short video will be made available on the Company’s website later today.