Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Eden Research laying down firm foundations for revenue growth

Eden Research

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and a plastic-free formulation technology for use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, will hold its Annual General Meeting today at 12:00pm at 10 -11 Carlton House Terrace, London.

At the meeting, Eden’s Chairman, Lykele van der Broek, will make the following statement:

The world has changed since we last came together in-person for Eden’s AGM. Despite this unprecedented backdrop, Eden has continued to make positive strides that have seen us lay down firm foundations for revenue growth.

Over the past year, we have expanded our regulatory footprint for our flagship biopesticide products, Cedroz™ and Mevalone®, and diversified and strengthened the business through increased crop and disease coverage in existing territories. This has resulted in modest sales growth, despite the highly challenging environment, with increased growth expected in 2022 and beyond.

We eagerly await the approval of our two products and three active ingredients in the US, which will see us significantly expand our addressable market by entering one of the largest agricultural markets in the world.

2021 also saw us sign an exclusive agreement with Corteva Agriscience, the fourth largest agriscience input company in the world. This partnership is strong and we work hard together to bring our innovative seed treatment product to the market, based on Eden’s active ingredients and Sustaine® microencapsulation technology.

After a few challenging years, we have a positive outlook for 2022, with an anticipated return to stronger year-on-year growth, despite some difficult conditions.

We remain focused on registering and commercialising new products, including our insecticide and seed treatment offerings, expanding the addressable market for our existing product set, further developing the use of Sustaine with conventional agrochemical partners, and expanding our product portfolio.

We seek to achieve this using our relatively new in-house innovation capabilities, which have reduced our dependence on third parties, and which help us to bring products to market in a more efficient and cost-effective way.

We are the only UK-listed company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic free encapsulation technology. As regulators continue to regulate out conventional crop protection products across the world, and farmers urgently seek alternatives to maintain their crop yields, Eden’s products align perfectly with the course set for the global industry. We think that this offers a significant opportunity for our shareholders, commercial partners and growers and we look forward to working together and sharing good news in the coming year.”

Company presentation

You might also enjoy reading  Eden Research AGM to be held on Wednesday 29 June 2022

After the conclusion of the formal business of the AGM, Sean Smith, Eden’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a short presentation to investors with an overview of the Company’s progress and strategy.

At the beginning of the presentation, Eden will play a short video entitled “From Lab to Leaf: The biopesticide registration journey”, which seeks to shine a light on the journey that an Eden product goes through from conception to commercialisation and seeks to raise awareness and understanding of this complex process.

The presentation and short video will be made available on the Company’s website later today.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Eden Research plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Eden Research plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.