Eden Research granted US EPA regulatory approval

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology for use in the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, has announced that it has received regulatory approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for all five petitions submitted, covering the Company’s three active ingredients (eugenol, geraniol and thymol) and two formulated products (Mevalone ® and Cedroz™).

The EPA approval of Eden’s products and active ingredients will open significant revenue opportunities for Eden, with total market potential of approximately €94m for Mevalone and €189m for Cedroz. In addition, the Board expects that ultimately the registration of Eden’s developmental insecticide will follow a shortened timeline as it is based upon the now-approved active ingredients. Eden will pursue registration of this new product in due course based upon the outcome of field trials. The total market potential for the insecticide is €237m.

Farmers in the US spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year on products that protect their crops from diseases and pests that contribute to lost yields, food waste and inefficient production. Pesticides make up a large percentage of the overall spend on crop inputs. However, regulators around the world have banned a growing number of commonly used conventional chemical pesticide products in recent years, and farmers need viable alternatives to keep up with growing demand for food production. As a result, they are increasingly turning to biopesticides, like Eden’s Cedroz and Mevalone, which are based on natural substances and offer a more sustainable approach, without compromising efficacy, safety, yield or production costs.

Coastal and southern states such as California and Florida will be the initial focus for the use of Eden’s products given the prevalence of high value horticultural crops where Eden’s products currently deliver the highest value. Marketing of the products will commence as soon as possible, subject to state level regulatory approval in these regions, which is expected in the coming months. Assuming timely state-level authorisations, meaningful sales are expected to commence in 2023 following the past several years during which preparations have been made for product launches.