Eden Research AGM to be held on Wednesday 29 June 2022

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology for use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, has announced that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting have been issued to shareholders and are now available on the Company’s website www.edenresearch.com

The AGM is to be held on Wednesday 29 June 2022 at 12.00pm at 10-11 Carlton House Terrace, St. James’s, London SW1Y 5AH.

In addition, Eden Research announces that it has published a new investor presentation which is available online at: https://www.edenresearch.com/investors/reports_and_presentations