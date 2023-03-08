ECO Animal Health participating at Animal Health, Nutrition and Technology Innovation summit

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH), a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets, has announced that it will be participating at the Animal Health, Nutrition and Technology Innovation summit and leading the round table discussion on swine disease management.

Animal Health, Nutrition and Technology Innovation Europe is the sector’s premier innovation summit, showcasing the emerging companies and connecting them with investors and strategic partners. The summit engages all key participants in the value chain so it can address the full scope of how animal health impacts pet owners, veterinarians, and farmers today.

Please find further information on the event at https://kisacoresearch.com/events/animal-health-europe-2023

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON EAH) researches, develops and commercialises products for livestock. Our business strategy is to generate shareholder value by achieving the maximum sales potential from the existing product portfolio whilst investing in Research and Development for new products, particularly vaccines, and seeking to in-license new products