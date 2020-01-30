ECO Animal Health Group Receives marketing authorisation from Ministry of Agriculture

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON: EAH), has today announced that its subsidiary ECO Animal Health Limited (ECO) has received a marketing authorisation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Directorate General of Livestock and Animal Health of the Republic of Indonesia. The agreement is for the use of Aivlosin® water soluble granules in chickens laying eggs for human consumption, with a zero day drug withdrawal period for eggs. This approval has been granted under the Group’s other brand name Valosin®.

Aivlosin®, ECO’s patented antimicrobial, is used under veterinary prescription for the treatment of a variety of economically important respiratory and enteric (gut) diseases in poultry and pigs.

Marc Loomes, CEO of ECO Animal Health Group plc, commented, “Indonesia is ranked the number one market in Southeast Asia, and eighth globally, for laying bird numbers. Although the market is currently somewhat fragmented, we expect this to change in the future. It is key that the consumption of Aivlosin provides a zero day drug withdrawal period for eggs which is a significant competitive advantage for ECO. This latest approval demonstrates ECO’s continued progress in rolling out this indication for commercial layers.”